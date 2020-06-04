Covid-19 Updates: 32 coronavirus deaths in Saudi Arabia

1975 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Health has on Thursday has announced that the total number of infections in the country has rised to to 93,157.

806 recoveries were also reported today, taking the total recoveries in the country to 68,965. 1,381 patients were still in Intensive Care Units.

Meanwhile, 32 deaths due to the deadly infection has also been reported. This is the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 deaths in the country. The death toll has reached to 611.