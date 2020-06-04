DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 32 coronavirus deaths in Saudi Arabia

Jun 4, 2020, 06:15 pm IST

1975 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Health  has on Thursday has announced that the total number of infections in the country has rised to  to 93,157.

806 recoveries  were also reported today, taking the total recoveries in the country to  68,965. 1,381  patients were still in Intensive Care Units.

Meanwhile,  32 deaths due to the deadly infection has also been reported. This is the  highest single-day spike in Covid-19 deaths in the country. The death toll has reached to 611.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close