Covid-19 Updates: 31 coronavirus deaths confirmed in Saudi Arabia

31 people had died in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia. This was announced on Friday by the Ministry of Health. The death toll in Saudi Arabia has reached at 642.

The ministry also informed that in the last 24 hours 2591 new coronavirus cases has been reported in the country, taking the total number of infection to 95,748.

1,651 patients have fully recovered after receiving necessary treatment, pushing the total number of patients recovered up to 70,616.

Riyadh reported the most number of infections with 719 cases followed by Jeddah with 459 new cases.A total of 1,412 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition while the total active cases has increased to 24,490.