In a shocking incident, health workers threw a dead body of covid-19 positive patient in Puducherry. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and it drew flak of netizens. In the video, the health workers were seen disposing the body by not following the protocol. It shows that the health workers have violated the norms of decent burial of a body. More than 6600 people have lost their lives in the country due to coronavirus infection.