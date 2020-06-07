Coronavirus : Viral video shows dead bodies lying near COVID19 patients at hospital; Watch Here

A video showing bodies of COVID-19 victims lying unattended near patients undergoing treatment for the virus infection at Delhii hospital is viral on social media.

The video of the same has been shared by BJP leader Nandini Sharma on her Twitter account. In the video, a man informs that the dead bodies are left unattended for hours and are kept next to the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment. The incident has raised serious questions regarding the management of the hospital and the state authorities.

“In this hospital, dead bodies of people who had died of coronavirus are lying next to the patients undergoing treatment for the deadly infection. My sister-in-law’s body is lying here since 9 AM in the morning. She breathed her last right in front of the COVID-19 ward here in the hospital. Despite securing all the permission from the hospital, she did not receive any treatment at the hospital. She was unattended for one hour outside the COVID-19 ward. She survived one hour outside the COVID-19 ward because we had administered Ambulance’s oxygen machine to her. However, she did not receive any treatment from the hospital,” the man in the video said.