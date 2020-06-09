Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended trading in loss. The domestic benchmark indices has snapped their two-day winning streak on Tuesday.

BSE Sensex fell 414 points or 1.2% to close at 33,956.69 and the NSE Nifty dropped 121 points or 1.2% to settle at 10,046.65.

The top gainers in the market were Dr Reddy’s Labs, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, Cipla, Adani Ports and HDFC. The top losers in the market were ICICI Bank, GAIL India, Wipro, Tata Motors, BPCL, Titan, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel and Axis Bank .

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,458 shares ended lower while 1,118 ended higher on the BSE.