Airline in UAE offers 50% cash bonus

Abu Dhabi based airline company, Etihad Airways has announced a offer to passengers. The offer was announced aiming at encouraging people to start planning their next trip. Airline has announced the launch of ‘Etihad Travel Voucher’.

Passengers who purchase an Etihad Travel Voucher between June 10 and 24, 2020, will receive an extra 50% cash value for future travel from August 1, 2020 onward.

Etihad Travel Vouchers are available in increments of US dollar 250 to a maximum of US dollar 65,000. The value of the purchased voucher plus 50% extra credit will be added to a Travel Bank account for future redemption on flights, upgrades and extras.

To purchase Etihad Travel Vouchers, simply sign-up to Etihad Guest, the airline’s loyalty programme.