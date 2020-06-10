Gulf country announces a good news for expats

Oman has announced that visit visas of those people who were stranded in Oman will be auto-renewed till June 15. Expatriates, who hold a valid residence visa in the Oman but were away during the Covid-19 and couldn’t return before the lockdown, can renew their visas online. This was announced by Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Visit and express visas of all those who are in the country but are overstaying due to the airport closure, are automatically renewed and extended till June 15, the ROP source said.

“Whoever has a work permit and stranded outside the country due to Coronavirus impact can apply for an online renewal. We have already extended all visit and express visas free of cost until June 15,” said ROP.