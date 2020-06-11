BMW launches X6 2020 edition in India : Price and Features

The latest generation BMW X6 sold globally made its world debut in 2019 and it has finally reached India with a price of Rs. 95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bavarians have made comprehensive changes inside and out in response to the ever changing needs of the customers.

The 2020 BMW X6 is offered in xLine and M Sport variants in the domestic market as the price of the M Sport variant is also quoted at Rs. 95 lakh (ex-showroom). The third generation BMW X6 is longer and wider than its predecessor courtesy of the updated platform. It measures 4,935 mm long, 2,004 mm wide and stands 1,696 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,975 mm.

The BMW X6 can be credited for kick starting the coupe-crossover segment more than ten years ago and it has evolved as new competitors came pouring in. The X6 competes against Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and is 26 mm longer, 15 mm wider and sits 6 mm lower with longer wheelbase of 42 mm to allow for more interior room. Talking about the cabin, it largely stays identical to that of its latest X5 sibling. The trunk capacity stands at 580 litres and when rear seats folded down, it increases to 1,525 litres.