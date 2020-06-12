Actress Vedhika’s latest hot dance video goes viral : Watch Here

Actress Vedhika has starred in many Tamil films like Kaalai, Muni, Kaalai, Sakkarakatti, Malai Malai, and Kaaviya Thalaivan. She made her debut in Hindi films last year with the movie The Body, directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Meanwhile, Vedhika has been known for her excellent dancing skills and for her ability to match with some of the best dancers of Tamil film industry like Raghava Lawrence and Simbu.

Recently, the actress crossed the 2-million follower mark on Instagram. Apart from her on-screen appearances, the actress is quite active on social media and shares glamorous pictures and videos of herself regularly. Many of her photos have left her fans in complete awe of her. Now, Vedhika has released a new dance video on her Instagram account. She captioned the video, “#CornyRema #Dance #ParrisGoebel #ParrisLive #StayHome #India #Corny Haircut by my love #Mom.”

Check out Vedhika Kumar’s latest video on Instagram: