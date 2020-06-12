Congress leader recommends a new remedy for coronavirus

A veteran Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh has recommended a remedy for treating coronavirus. Ramesh Saxena, a former MLA has said that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa will protect people from the coronavirus disease.

“I can say it with authority that if members of any family sit together to recite the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times, which will take hardly half an hour, corona can’t touch them,” Saxena said.

“There is a line in Hanuman Chalisa – Nase rog hare sab peera, japat nirantar Hanuman veera (Constant recital of name of Lord Hanuman cures all diseases and pain). We should trust it. Trust gives us the result,” he said.

Saxena won assembly elections once as an Independent candidate and three times on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket and joined the Congress in January last year. Ramesh Saxena was a MLA for four terms from 1993 to 2008.