Forex Market: Indian rupee falls sharply

In the forex market the domestic currency,Indian rupee has slipped down sharply against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the negative opening of the Indian share market and sustained foreign fund outflows has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

In the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic currency, Indian rupee has opened weak at 76.1 against the US dollar lower by 31 paise. The Indian rupee had settled trading at 75.78 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Indian rupee is trading at 20.65 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12% to 96.85.