Saudi Arabia announced an increase in petrol prices. This was announced by Saudi Aramco.

The price of 91 petrol has been rised 23 Halala. The price was rised to 90 Halala from 67 Halala. The price of 95 petrol has rised 26 Halala to 1.08 Saudi Riyal from 82 Halala. Diesel is priced at 47 Halala,and kerosene is priced at 64 Halala. LPG is priced at 75 Halala.

Fuel prices in Saudi Arabia are linked with export prices and therefore will fluctuate, according to Saudi Aramco.