Covid-19: Traffic constable dies of coronavirus

Jun 13, 2020, 11:04 pm IST

In Kolkata, a traffic police constable has died of coronavirus infection. This is the second death of a Kolkata
Police personnel due to coronavirus

Constable Dilip Sardar, who had tested Covid- 19 positive for the disease a few days back and was admitted to the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital succumbed on Saturday.  Last Saturday another constable posted at Shakespeare Police Station had died due to COVID-19.

The 40 policemen of the Police Training School (PTS) were admitted to KPC Medical College and Hospital in Jadavpur.

