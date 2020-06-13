HBD Disha Patani : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Disha Patani, an Indian model, and actress who works in Hindi films. She began her acting career in 2015 with the Telugu film Loafer. She made her Bollywood debut in a biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Here are some interesting facts about Disha Patani.

Disha was born on 13 June 1992. She finished her B. Tech in Computer Science from Amity University, Lucknow. Originally, she is from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Disha made her debut in 2015 with a Telugu film, Loafer alongside Varun Tej. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by C. Kalyan.

In the following year, Disha appeared in a music video, Befikra along with Tiger Shroff which was composed by Meet Bros.

In 2016, Patani made her Bollywood debut in a biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, a film based on the life story of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team along with Sushant Singh Rajput.

In 2017, she starred in the Chinese action-comedy Kung Fu Yoga, which ranks among one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time.

Patani then acted in Baaghi 2 along with Tiger Shroff, a sequel to 2016 hit Baaghi. The film was superhit and grossed approximately ?243 crores.

In 2019, she was seen in the film, ‘Bharat’ alongside Salman Khan.