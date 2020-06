Disha Patani celebrated her 27th birthday on Saturday and rumoured beau, actor Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish the ‘rockstar’.

‘Baaghi 3’ actor Tiger Shroff shared a goofy yet adorable of Disha, where she was seen grooving to Cardi B’s chart buster Like It Like That. The actress is seen enjoying the music at a restaurant, after devouring a lip-smacking feast. Tiger captioned the video, “3 waffles and 3 pancakes later…happy birthday rockstar”