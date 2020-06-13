Police demolish temple in Tamil Nadu,video goes viral : Watch Here

Kattuppasathy Madasamy temple in Sammenkulam village in Tenskasi town of Tamil Nadu was destroyed by the local police, following a complaint by the radical Islamists in the area, reported The Organiser.

The Hindu temple, built on a privately owned Patta land, was revered by the Nadar community. The community which is primarily into business and agriculture occupation would conduct poojas and religious festivals annually at the temple. But, in the Muslim-dominated Tenskasi district, the Hindus have been at the receiving end of the apathy of the police, administration, and the facade of communal harmony.

As per locals, radical extremists from Popular Front of India (PFI), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and other Muslim organisations objected to the temple’s renovation work. They claimed that it affected the privacy of Muslim women living in the vicinity.