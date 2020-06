The total cases of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabian capital city, Riyadh has crossed 31,000. This accounts for the 25% total infection in the kingdom. Saudi Arabia so far has reported a total of 119,942 coronavirus cases and 893 related deaths. They include 31,134 cases and 95 fatalities in Riyadh.

Over the past 20 days, a total of 15,700 confirmed virus cases have been reported in Riyadh, i.e. 32 cases per hour.