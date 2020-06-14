Covid-19 Updates: 54 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

54 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala. The total number of infection has reached at 2460. Of the 54, a total of 23 had arrived from abroad and 25 others from other states.

Three health workers — two from Thrissur district and one in Thiruvananthapuram district — were among the new cases.

As many as 56 people were cured of the deadly virus as the total active cases stood at 1,340. 1,101 people have been cured of COVID in the state and 1,340 people are still under treatment.

A total of 2,42,767 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,023 are isolated in hospitals. Meanwhile, six new places were declared as hotspots while one was excluded from the list. Currently, there were 122 hotspots in Kerala.