Covid-19 Updates: Saudi Arabia reports 40 deaths

40 people had died in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of fatalities in the country due to the pandemic. 4,233 new cases of the viral infection has also been reported. This is considered the record highest cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom.

The death toll due to the pandemic has reached 972 in Saudi. The total number of COVID-19 infections has rised to 127,541. Meanwhile, 2,172 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 84,720.

Over 35% of the Kingdom’s new cases were reported in Riyadh with 1,735 infections, followed by Jeddah with 352 new cases.