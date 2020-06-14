‘Good news for mankind: The drug for coronavirus treatment will be launched next week

A drug for treating coronavirus infection has been invented by the Russian scientists. The drug will launched on next week. The health ministry gave its approval for the drug’s use under a special accelerated process while clinical trials, held over a shorter period and with fewer people than many other countries, were still underway.

The medicine named ‘Avifavir’ was supplied to some hospitals in the country. The trial of the medicine was funded by RDIF sovereign wealth fund. RDIF has funded trials and has a 50% share in the drug’s manufacturer ChemRar.

RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev revealed that the company plans to manufacture enough of the drug to treat around 60,000 people a month.

With 502,436 cases, Russia has the third-highest number of infections in the world after Brazil and the United States.