Actress Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Actress Urvashi Rautela took to Insatgram and shared a photograph of herself in a beige shirt dress. She sits on a mustard-coloured couch flaunting long legs.
She captioned the image: “Sending my love and prayers to you all! i hope everyone is staying safe.”
She had recently treated her fans with a sizzling photograph on Instagram, where she is seen lying in bed in sensuous white satin nightwear.
On the work front, “Beat pe thumka”, a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick “Virgin Bhanupriya”.
It’s surreal my first International film project titled “AISLADOS” out soon!!!! I have been representing India from the very beginning. It started with the Miss Tourism World stage in 2011 China??, Miss Asian Supermodel in South Korea ?? & Miss Universe stage 2015 in Las Vegas. I'm glad that my efforts have been appreciated and recognised. I'm a proud Indian and wear that on my sleeve. It's humbling to be on the receiving end of such love, support and acceptance for me as an entertainer in new geographies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #Aislados
