Actress Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Actress Urvashi Rautela took to Insatgram and shared a photograph of herself in a beige shirt dress. She sits on a mustard-coloured couch flaunting long legs.

She captioned the image: “Sending my love and prayers to you all! i hope everyone is staying safe.”

She had recently treated her fans with a sizzling photograph on Instagram, where she is seen lying in bed in sensuous white satin nightwear.

On the work front, “Beat pe thumka”, a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick “Virgin Bhanupriya”.