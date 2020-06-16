Coronavirus : PM Modi to hold meeting with chief ministers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief ministers for over two days – Tuesday and Wednesday – to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the wake of rapidly spreading coronavirus disease.

On Tuesday afternoon, PM Modi will hold a video-conference with chief ministers, Lieutenant Governors and administrators of 21 states and union territories.

These include Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and the North-Eastern states.

The situation in Delhi will be discussed separately on Wednesday along with Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

This will be the PM?Modi’s sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on May 11.

The main objective of the meeting, according to officials, is to keep the the death rate, or the case fatality rate low. A detailed action plan for this purpose has already been chalked out, they added, and PM Modi may even raise the issue in his meeting with chief ministers.