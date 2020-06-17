Gulf country lays off 33% of expats

Kuwait government has continuing the nationalization of jobs in the country. The government has announced that 135 expatriates or 33% of the total foreign workers at a Kuwaiti housing agency will have their contracts terminated by September.

Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Minister of Public Works, Rana Al Faris, that a three-phase plan to replace foreign employees with Kuwaitis at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare will take one year, with each phase to see the termination of the services of 33% of the agency’s total foreign labour of 398 employees. The replacement plan exempts foreign employees whose mothers are Kuwaitis and stateless staff.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Shaikh Sabah Al Khalid said this month that expatriates in the country should be reduced by 70% of their total population to redress demographic imbalance in the country.

Foreigners account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s 4.8 million population.