Fitness centres and gyms to operate at 100% capacity : Sports Council

Fitness centres and gyms in Dubai can now operate at full capacity, following an announcement from Dubai Sports Council (DSC), as the emirate further relaxes its Covid-19 restrictions.

Both children and the elderly in the Middle East will be allowed to take part in sports activities under new measures that have been set out by the government. However the new measures come with strict new regulations, which have been issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

The use of all shower facilities, lockers and changing rooms are permitted, on the condition that cleaning and sanitisation is performed after every use, or at a minimum once every hour. Facilities unable to maintain social distancing, must reduce their capacity, while fitness centres need to make sure there are no more than two trainees with every personal trainer, and that the mandatory two-metre distance is maintained between them.