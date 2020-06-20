PM Narendra Modi launches ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan’ to aid rural livelihood

The scheme to boost Covid devastated livelihood in rural India,’Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan’ was launched by PM Narendra Modi today.

The PM flagged off the Abhiyan from village Telihar in Bihar’s Khagaria district via video-conferencing. “The Government of India has decided to launch a massive rural public works scheme ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Adhyayan’ to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens,” the Prime Minister’s office had said.

The PM in his telecast said both the State and the Central governments were deeply concerned about the welfare of migrant workers since the pandemic started in India. He said at that time, the governments tried to help the poor by providing food, financial help, by running special Shramik Train, etc. “The whole world was shaken by the coronavirus crisis but you (migrant people and people in villages) stood firm. It’s a big lesson for the entire country how villages have fought against the deadly virus,” he said.