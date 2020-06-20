Rare Meirut wedding grabs headlines,Bride and groom both 3 footers

A rare Meirut wedding is grabbing the attention of national media during the Covid time.The media attention likely in Covid times would be to highlight the violations in social distancing or if the number of participants exceeded the set limit.

But this wedding was unique as both the bride and her groom were 3 footers. The marriage was a dream come true for Firoze the bride groom. Almost fed up with constant rejections he stopped searching for his marriage, when a friends wife met him and found the best soul-mate for her sister of the same height.

Firoze said the marriage was postponed due to lockdown and took place yesterday observing Covid norms.All those who participated witnessed an old saying, “Made for each other ! ”