Police arrests 6 people including a minor girl for kidnapping, gang raping 13-year-old girl

The Madhya Pradesh police has arrested six people including three minors including a girl for kidnapping and gang raping a 13-year-old girl. As per police, the girl was raped by five persons in Dewas city of Madhya

Pradesh before being kidnapped to Rajasthan.

The girl has been rescued from Jaipur and six persons,including her female friend and two other minors, have been arrested in connection with the crime. The police took action after the father of the victim girl who hails from Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, had lodged a complaint with the police on June 16, saying that his daughter who lived with her aunt in Dewasand went to a school, had gone missing.



According to police, the accused girl took the victim on her two-wheeler to a hotel in the city, where Rohit Khatik (23), Ajay Khatik (20), Vishal Goswami raped her. Two other accused- Aman Khatik (18) and Netash Tiwari (19)- also raped her later and took her to Rajasthan. The crime branch of Jaipur police later tracked down the victim and two accused there.

“Aman, Netash and three minors- the accused girl- and two staffers of the hotel, have been arrested along with the manager of the hotel, Lokesh Lal (35), for their involvement in the crime. Three other accused Rohit, Ajay and Vishal are absconding, she said