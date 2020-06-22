Pakistan International Airlines hikes airfares for repatriation flights from UAE

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has hiked airfares for special repatriation flights from the UAE by up to 57 per cent, authorities said. The new ticket prices shall take effect from tomorrrow, June 22.

“PIA has increased its fare from Dubai to Peshawar and Punjab to Dh1,470 for economy class and Dh2,200 for business class. For Karachi, PIA has hiked airfares to Dh1,270 for economy and Dh1,900 for business class. These new fares will be applicable from Monday, June 22,” said Ahmed Amjad Ali, the Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai.

Earlier, Pakistan’s national carrier was charging Dh1,110 for an economy class ticket to Punjab and Peshawar, and Dh810 for Karachi.

PIA has so far operated 105 flights in cooperation with the Pakistan’s Consulate in Dubai, repatriating 22,000 Pakistanis from the emirate.

Around 18 to 20 special flights will be operated from Dubai this week until June 27, Ali said in a video message released on Sunday.