Coronavirus : Patanjali launches ayurvedic medicine to cure COVID-19

Patanjali on Tuesday launched first ‘Made in India’ Ayurvedic medicine for treating coronavirus or COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna launched the ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

Coronil is made out of important Ayurvedic elements like–Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi. It is to be taken in the morning and evening and treats the patients in just 5 to 14 days. “We have had 100 percent recovery rate among the patients on whom we tried our remedies. I am confident that even if I contract coronavirus, I will recover from it within a matter of days,” said Swami Ramdev on India TV called ‘Corona Se Jung, Swami Ramdev Ke Sang.’

Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar?? pic.twitter.com/K7uU38Kuzl — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) June 22, 2020

During launch, Ramdev said,”Creating Coronil was a challenging task. It has more than 100 active compounds and is made from Giloy, Tulsi, and Ashwagandha.” Swami Ramdev also announced a new app through which people will be able to order Coronil by sitting at home.