Civil Aviation Ministry announces its plans to resume international flight services

The suspended international passenger flight services may be resumed soon. The Union ministry for Civil Aviation is planning to resume the passenger flight services which were suspended due to coronavirus outbreak.

The government is planning to allow airlines from the US, France, UK, Germany among others to operate flights to and from India for approved categories of passengers.

“We can start regular international flights when our domestic traffic reaches about 50-60%, [and] other countries open up to international traffic without present conditionality. . Once the situation evolves in that direction we will consider a calibrated opening.,” said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a 21 June tweet.

India resumed domestic flights on 25 May, after a two-month suspension.