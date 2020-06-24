Lockdown extended till July 31 in state

The West Bengal state government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31. This was announced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the all party meeting. Schools, colleges and universities in West Bengal will remain closed till July 31.

“The COVID-19 problem is spreading. Let is try and extend the lockdown with restrictions till July 31. All parties demanded this cap. This is not a time to do business. There is a pandemic and hospitals must work in the spirit of service”, said Mamata Banerjee.