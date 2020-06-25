Attractive, dense hair with readily available Indian kitchen materials

Everyone wants attractive and dense hair. But hair loss has often been a major problem for everyone. We also use a variety of artificial products to counteract this. Often, it does not produce the desired results. But there are a few home remedies we can take to get rid of this problem.

Here are some quick tips for healthy hair with common kitchen items…

1)Fenugreek – Soak the fenugreek at night, grind it in the morning and apply it on the hair for 2 hours. Then rinse it off with lukewarm water. This makes the hair very thick.

2)Aloe Vera and coconut oil – Heat coconut oil. Applying it 2 to 3 times a week is very beneficial for hair.

3)Coconut oil and honey – Add 1 cup of coconut oil to a glass of honey and whisk it well.Massage it well into the hair roots twice a week. Apply at night and wash with shampoo in the morning. Doing so makes the hair longer and thicker as well as silky, attractive. You can make it once and use it for 2 to 3 weeks. This a great remedy for hair loss.

4)Eggs -Put the eggs in a bowl and whisk it well. Apply on to hair and wash it off with shampoo after keeping it for 2 hours. It is very beneficial for hair.