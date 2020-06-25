Chief Minister announces extension of lockdown with relaxations

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister has announced an extension of the lcokdown with relaxations in the state. The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended to July 31 in West Bengal.

Suburban train and metro services will remain suspended during this period. All educational institutions will be re-open after July 31.

The decision was announced after all party meeting. “The COVID-19 problem is spreading. Let is try and extend the lockdown with restrictions till July 31. All parties demanded this cap, Ms Banerjee said, adding, “This is not a time to do business. There is a pandemic and hospitals must work in the spirit of service”,said Mamata Banerjee.