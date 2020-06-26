Coronavirus : PM Modi praises Yogi Adityanath govt’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis which has affected over 9,450,000 people across the world and claimed around 482,802 lives so far.

While launching the ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan’ via video conferencing, PM Modi said, “Uttar Pradesh is bigger than many countries of the world. Looking at the hard work done by the state government to contain the coronavirus pandemic; we can say that it has managed to save 85,000 lives.”

The prime minister reiterated that practising social distancing is the best way to contain the spread of the deadly contagious disease. H urged people to maintain a distance and wear masks in public places.

“All of us have seen ups and downs. In our social life, there have been problems. No one has thought that the whole world will face a problem at the same time. Everyone is affected and everybody has faced problems. We don’t know when we will get respite from this disease. till the time a vaccine is not developed, we know one thing that is to maintain ‘do gaj ki doori’ (two yards distance) and wear a face mask to prevent coronavirus,” PM Modi said.