PM Modi to inaugurate employment programme for 1.25 crore people today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on June 26 inaugurate a programme designed to provide employment to 1.25 crore people in Uttar Pradesh.

After the virtual inauguration, the Prime Minister would also talk to the beneficiaries from the six districts of the state, including Gorakhpur. Women beneficiaries are also likely to share their experiences with him.

This will be the country’s largest employment generating programme.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked authorities to do skill mapping of the labourers who can then be provided work in accordance with their skills.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked Yogi Adityanath on the issue of providing one crore jobs to people of the state.

“Chief Minister made claims of providing one crore job in a rally but someone should go and ask people what they got in their bags,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday.