Sex and Life : Boys and girls should know these things of each other

Often people complain to each other that they do not understand them. This debate between women and men has been going on for a long time. But do you know about such things, these misunderstandings happen in women and men. Let us tell you what women and men do not understand each other.

Boys like compliments: Boys also like to hear their compliments. When a woman praises a man, boys also like him. But women do not understand boys about this matter. Often boys will be seen praising a girl, but girls do this a little.

Men want their time: Men believe that women do not understand the meaning of spending time alone. They say that no matter where you live in a relationship, it is very important to spend your free time and women do not understand this.

Boys are in the habit of joking: Whenever boys make fun of any of their female friends, they do not necessarily hate them. But sometimes it is also a way of expressing their love.

Do not associate mood swings with periods: So girls at the same time say that if girls are ever angry, then it is not necessary that they are in the period . Women believe that men never understand them on this issue. They always think of anger as a period.

If girls talk with laughter, then do not take the wrong meaning: A big problem with boys is that if a girl laughs and talks with them, they also understand her more than friendship. Boys often do not understand that if a girl is talking to you after being nice and happy, then you should not take advantage of this.

Period is not easy: Apart from this, men do not even understand the problem of women’s periods. They feel that this state is a common state but it does not happen at all. During the period, women have to face many more problems besides pain.