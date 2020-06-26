Sex and Life : Girls also desire to make out with strangers,says Study

Men have always been considered to be eager for sex, but this does not mean that there is no sense towards this game among women. Recently some researchers have made some surprising findings on the sex desires of women. It is not that men are interested in sex that happens by chance, but women are also two steps ahead of them in this matter. Women are as interested as men in building relationships with strangers.

A study has shown that women love to kiss a man on their neck. Even there is a rape fantasy in their mind. This means that men should become wild and love them. In the new study, it was revealed that women who have adventures about sex have rape fantasy in their minds. She wants the forceful sexual relationship to be made with her.

About 60 males and women were brought into a lab for research by creating an environment for online dating website testing. During this time, the researchers found that women were not hesitating to accept sex offers from strangers. Women also want to enjoy homosexual actions in sex. She wants to enjoy group sex activities. Studies have shown that participation in group sex is suppressed by many women but is included in heartfelt desires.