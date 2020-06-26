Tiger Memon’s brother Yusuf Memon dies in jail

The brother of Tiger Memon-the master mind behind the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts, Yusuf Memon died in Nasik Jail Friday evening .Yusuf was a co-accused and was part of the conspiracy and was sentenced to life long imprisonment. The jail authorities had not let out the exact cause of his death.

Yusuf was sentenced to life long imprisonment at 2007 and he was shifted to Nasik jail from Arthur road jail ay 2018.As per sources Yusuf death caused due to heart attack and his body is send to post-mortem.

12 explosives rocked Bombay on Mar 12, 1993 and is still considered the biggest attack ever to happen on Mumbai leaving 317 people dead.