Coronavirus : Government hospital Head Nurse dies of COVID19

On Friday, the head nurse who worked at the Government General and Chest Hospital of Hyderabad died of the corona. Speaking to the media, Dr Prabhakar Reddy, RMO of Gandhi Hospital, said, “the head nurse who works at the Government General and Chest Hospital, was admitted to Gandhi Hospital due to infection. Apart from this, she was also diabetic. She was admitted two days ago. She was shifted on the ventilator but she could not be saved. She died on Friday morning.”

Dr Tamilisai Saundararajan has mourned her death. 985 new cases of corona have been registered in the state on Friday, after which the figure of total infected has reached 12,349.