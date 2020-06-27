Covid-19 : Opening of schools in Delhi Postponed

Schools in the national capital will remain closed until July 31 amid COVID-19 case surge. The decision comes as a relief to parents and students as Delhi witnesses rising cases across the city.

The online classes of the students are expected to start from next week onwards while the decision to restart physical classroom sessions is expected to be revisited at the end of July. The Centre has also cancelled the remaining board exams of class 10th and 12th students in the country.

The HRD Ministry has also released a roadmap for schools to follow with alternative teaching patterns and online classes for the coming academic session.