Coronavirus : State Govt extends lockdown till July 31

Jharkhand government announced an extension of the lockdown till July 31 on Friday to contain the spread of COVID-19.”Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a tweet.

The extension order shall come into force with immediate effect, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said, adding that the movement of individuals shall continue to remain prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am.

“All activities permitted prior to this order shall remain permitted. The activities to remain prohibited are closure of schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, shopping malls…,” the order said.

Interstate and intrastate bus services, hotels, lodges, inns and dine-in restaurants will not be in operation during this period, it added.

Spas, salons and barber shops will continue to remain closed till July-end.

Face masks have been made compulsory at public places, workplaces and during transport, the order said.