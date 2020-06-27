Covid-19 Updates: 37 coronavirus deaths in Saudi Arabia

3927 more people had infected with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Saudi Arabia. Thus the total number of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia has rised to 178,504. The Ministry of Health announced this on Saturday.

The ministry also announced 37 coronavirus deaths, taking the total number of deaths in Saudi Arabia to 1,511.

1,657 more patients have completely recovered from the deadly disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 122,128, leaving 54,865 active cases under treatment.

Hofuf reported the highest daily number of infections with 535 new cases. It is followed by Mecca with 408 cases, Dammam with 399 and Abha with 234 cases, Khamis Mushait with 209 new cases. 181 new cases reported in capital city Riyadh.