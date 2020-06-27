US slaps visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong policy

United States on Friday slapped visa restrictions on former and current members of China’s ruling Communist Party of China (CCP), whom it deems responsible for what it called ‘evisceration of Hong Kong’s freedoms’.

In a tweet, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “President Donald Trump promised to punish the CCP officials responsible for eviscerating Hong Kong’s freedoms. Today, we are taking action to do just that–we’ve announced visa restrictions on CCP officials responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and human rights.”