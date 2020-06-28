Nagaland government heads to crisis after Governors letter; BJP struggles to save NDA ally

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party of Nagaland headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio hit a stone wall after the intervention of governor RN Ravi. The governor RN Ravi in a letter addressed to CM Rio wrote that he will take necessary steps as envisaged in article 371(A) of the constitution pertaining to law and order situation in the state. Nagaland is the second NDA ally after Manipur to face a crisis with in a week.

Sharply crticising the government Ravi said the civility of the state is at stake and the law and order of the state is controlled by 12 armed groups.The traders and residents are getting looted and the state government is failing to give them security.In the letter governor also directed that important decisions of the government should only be implemented after consulting with him.The governor highlighted state governments inaction of rescuing the labours and contractors who were involved in the construction of State high way by armed goons.

The Chief ministers office had not responded to the governors letter so far. Neiphiu Rio took charge as the CM of Nagaland in 2018 with the support of BJP as an NDA ally. BJP state President Temjen Imna Along kumer is facing sharp criticism with in the party and 10 district BJP heads filed a petition to National President JP Nadda seeking his removal.

Temjen Imna Along Kumer is also a cabinet minister in the Rio government