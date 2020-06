Global deaths from the novel coronavirus crossed 500,000 and infections topped 10 million as the rate of new cases surges, particularly in the United States and Latin America, according to a Worldometer.com tally on Sunday.

One million new infections were recorded in only six days, just as countries start to unwind punishing lockdowns. According to Worldometer.com, over 10,169,670 infections were recorded as at Sunday while deaths touched 502,800.