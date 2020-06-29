Coronavirus : Home Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has tested positive for COVID-19.He was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday night. Health officials described his condition as stable.

Ali had participated in Haritha Haram, a plantation programme, with top police officials on June 25.He is the first minister to be found infected by coronavirus.

So far three members of State Legislative Assembly, all belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), have tested positive.