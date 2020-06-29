Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE has announced 437 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 47,797.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) on Sunday, two more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 313.

The ministry also reported the full recovery of 577 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 36,411 of total recovered patients.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 58,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.