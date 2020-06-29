Coronavirus : India opens world’s largest COVID19 hospital with 10,000-bed facility

India has opened one of the largest hospitals in the world to help fight coronavirus, as health authorities announced the country’s biggest one-day increase in the number of new infections.

The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, the largest facility of its kind in India, became partly operational on Sunday, with 2,000 of its 10,000 beds available, according to the Delhi government.The remaining 8,000 beds at the facility, which is located in the Chattarpur area of Delhi, will be in use from Wednesday.

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the care center on Saturday ahead of its launch.

In a message posted on Twitter that day, Kejriwal described the center as being “among the largest hospitals in the world.”

Here’s what you need to know about India’s largest COVID facility

The entire facility has been built on 300-acre land while 70 acres have been dedicated to a quarantine centre

The facility can accommodate 10,200 beds and 10 per cent of these beds will have oxygen cylinders for serious patients

All beds in the facility are made out of cardboard and have mattresses of foam. The beds are biodegradableMore than 1,000 doctors of the ITBP and other CAPFs have been tasked to look after the facility

Over 2,000 paramedics and security staff is also expected to be deployed at the COVID centre

The facility has more than 500 urinals and 450 bathing rooms including bio-toilets

Over 57 ambulances and 50 e-rickshaws have been deployed at the COVID centre

Each patient will be given a separate bed, tool, chair, plastic cupboard, dustbin, toiletry kit, individual charging facility

Multiple LED screens have been installed at the facility for entertainment purposes

The facility is centrally air-conditioned and will be under CCTV surveillance of Delhi Police

As per reports, more than 18,000 tons of air-conditioners have been installed at the facility to keep it cool

An infrastructure capable of withstanding an 18-MW load and comprising 22 km of underground cables and 20 transformers will power the COVID-19 quarantine facility