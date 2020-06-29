Coronavirus : UAE Ministry makes important announcement

UAE government has announced pre-departure COVID-19 tests will be mandatory for returning foreign nationals with valid residence permits from July 1.

The announcement was made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship on Sunday.

Passengers without a negative test within 72 hours of departure will not be allowed to board their flight, according to the announcement.

The test must be completed at an accredited laboratory, currently found in 106 cities across 17 countries, with more to be added in the next few days.

Laboratories are aware of the time constraints and will deliver results digitally, the authorities said.

For residents returning from countries without accredited laboratories, a COVID-19 test must be completed on arrival and they will be directed to quarantine for 14 days.

Individuals will bear all costs for tests and quarantine.