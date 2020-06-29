Coronavirus : UAE temporarily suspends all flights from this country

UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the suspension of all inbound flights from Pakistan, including transit ones. The suspension will be in place till the country establishes a process of laboratory testing for Covid-19 for all departing travellers enroute to the UAE.

“This is a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of all arrivals as of Monday, June 29, 2020,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said late on Sunday.

The GCAA called on all travellers affected by the decision to communicate with their airline to reschedule their flights.